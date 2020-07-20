Amenities
11915 Stillstone Available 08/19/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom 4 bath with bonus room! 3 car garage. Washer, Dryer and Fridge Included - Gorgeous single story 4 bedrooms 4 bath home with bonus room upstairs! Chef’s dream Island kitchen w/built in appliances, gas cook-top, granite counter-tops, ceramic tile backslash & more! All bedrooms downstairs with separate master suite and bath. Lage spacious walk in closets. Upgraded carpet & tile flooring, full sprinkler system & so much more! 3 car garage**includes front load washer & dryer and refrigerator!!!** Don't miss out on this beautiful home!**
(RLNE4265959)