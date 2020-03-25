1117 ARBOR DAWN LN

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice home located in Schertz! One story, 3 bed, and 2 bath home on a cul-de-sac. This home has a nice open floorplan with a secluded master. Breakfast bar and nice deck for entertaining. Pets are negotiable! $20 AC filter program.