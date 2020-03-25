All apartments in Schertz
1117 ARBOR DAWN LN
1117 ARBOR DAWN LN

1117 Arbor Dawn Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Arbor Dawn Ln, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice home located in Schertz! One story, 3 bed, and 2 bath home on a cul-de-sac. This home has a nice open floorplan with a secluded master. Breakfast bar and nice deck for entertaining. Pets are negotiable! $20 AC filter program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

