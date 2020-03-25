1025 Schertz Pkwy

LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!!!Gorgeous 3/2 located in desirable Schertz. Close to amenities. Features include a spacious living area with high ceilings and natural light. Privacy fencing surrounds backyard. Move in ready. Yard maintenance included in lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
