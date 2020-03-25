All apartments in Schertz
Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:58 PM

102 River Road - B

102 River Road · (210) 802-9730
Location

102 River Road, Schertz, TX 78154

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$840

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Nice two (2) bedroom one (1) bath apartment near corner of River Road and FM 78 in Schertz. Downstairs unit with open kitchen design, large living area, ceiling fans, and nice closet space. Ample parking, minutes from Randolph AFB, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping.

Listed below are requirements for all new tenants:
• All application fees and monthly rent payments are made electronically via Zelle, Venmo or online via ACH debit to tenant checking accounts. Tenants should have and maintain a checking account at a valid financial institution that participates in the Zelle electronic payment system.
• All prospective tenants must show verifiable gross monthly income that is in excess of three (3x) times monthly rent.
• All prospective tenants must not have any prior evictions or felonies on record.
• All units are non-smoking with 1st floor and 2nd floor unit access.
• Minimum lease terms are twelve (12) months.
• A baseline security deposit of $500.00 is required for all new tenant leases. However, the amount of security deposit depends on the results of a rigorous tenant background screening check and credit check. Landlord may require additional security deposit funds based on tenant credit rating.

Unit is available early February 2020. The application fee to become a new tenant at the River Road Apartments is $75.00 per occupant 18 years and over. To apply, please click 'Apply Now' link.
Nice boutique two-story apartment building near the corner of River Road and FM 78 in Schertz, Texas. Property is just behind the Dairy Queen with Ample parking and located minutes from Randolph AFB, coffee shops, restaurants and convenient shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 River Road - B have any available units?
102 River Road - B has a unit available for $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 River Road - B have?
Some of 102 River Road - B's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 River Road - B currently offering any rent specials?
102 River Road - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 River Road - B pet-friendly?
No, 102 River Road - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 102 River Road - B offer parking?
Yes, 102 River Road - B does offer parking.
Does 102 River Road - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 River Road - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 River Road - B have a pool?
No, 102 River Road - B does not have a pool.
Does 102 River Road - B have accessible units?
No, 102 River Road - B does not have accessible units.
Does 102 River Road - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 River Road - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 River Road - B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 102 River Road - B has units with air conditioning.
