102 River Road - B

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Nice two (2) bedroom one (1) bath apartment near corner of River Road and FM 78 in Schertz. Downstairs unit with open kitchen design, large living area, ceiling fans, and nice closet space. Ample parking, minutes from Randolph AFB, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping.



Listed below are requirements for all new tenants:

• All application fees and monthly rent payments are made electronically via Zelle, Venmo or online via ACH debit to tenant checking accounts. Tenants should have and maintain a checking account at a valid financial institution that participates in the Zelle electronic payment system.

• All prospective tenants must show verifiable gross monthly income that is in excess of three (3x) times monthly rent.

• All prospective tenants must not have any prior evictions or felonies on record.

• All units are non-smoking with 1st floor and 2nd floor unit access.

• Minimum lease terms are twelve (12) months.

• A baseline security deposit of $500.00 is required for all new tenant leases. However, the amount of security deposit depends on the results of a rigorous tenant background screening check and credit check. Landlord may require additional security deposit funds based on tenant credit rating.



Unit is available early February 2020. The application fee to become a new tenant at the River Road Apartments is $75.00 per occupant 18 years and over. To apply, please click 'Apply Now' link.

