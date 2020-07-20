Beautiful one story four bedroom home, very clean and move in ready. Comes with refrigerator, garage frig, washer and dryer, garage door opener, sprinklers and water softener, 12ft ceilings, covered patio, and tool shed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1017 DRAYTON have any available units?
1017 DRAYTON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 1017 DRAYTON have?
Some of 1017 DRAYTON's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 DRAYTON currently offering any rent specials?
1017 DRAYTON is not currently offering any rent specials.