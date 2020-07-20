All apartments in Schertz
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:28 AM

1017 DRAYTON

1017 Drayton · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Drayton, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one story four bedroom home, very clean and move in ready. Comes with refrigerator, garage frig, washer and dryer, garage door opener, sprinklers and water softener, 12ft ceilings, covered patio, and tool shed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 DRAYTON have any available units?
1017 DRAYTON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 1017 DRAYTON have?
Some of 1017 DRAYTON's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 DRAYTON currently offering any rent specials?
1017 DRAYTON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 DRAYTON pet-friendly?
No, 1017 DRAYTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 1017 DRAYTON offer parking?
Yes, 1017 DRAYTON offers parking.
Does 1017 DRAYTON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1017 DRAYTON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 DRAYTON have a pool?
No, 1017 DRAYTON does not have a pool.
Does 1017 DRAYTON have accessible units?
No, 1017 DRAYTON does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 DRAYTON have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 DRAYTON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 DRAYTON have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 DRAYTON does not have units with air conditioning.
