GREAT RENTAL IN SAVANNAH SQUARE! - CUTE HOME ON HALF CUL-DE-SAC. OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH BRICK FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. GREAT COMMUNITY. SCUC SCHOOL DISTRICT. QUICK COMMUTE TO JBSA RANDOLPH AND FT SAM. CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. TENANTS MUST PARTICIPATE IN FILTER EASY AT $20/MONTH.
(RLNE4089680)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1016 ANDREW LOW have any available units?
1016 ANDREW LOW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 1016 ANDREW LOW have?
Some of 1016 ANDREW LOW's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 ANDREW LOW currently offering any rent specials?
1016 ANDREW LOW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 ANDREW LOW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 ANDREW LOW is pet friendly.
Does 1016 ANDREW LOW offer parking?
No, 1016 ANDREW LOW does not offer parking.
Does 1016 ANDREW LOW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 ANDREW LOW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 ANDREW LOW have a pool?
No, 1016 ANDREW LOW does not have a pool.
Does 1016 ANDREW LOW have accessible units?
No, 1016 ANDREW LOW does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 ANDREW LOW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 ANDREW LOW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 ANDREW LOW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 ANDREW LOW does not have units with air conditioning.