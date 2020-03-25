Rent Calculator
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:17 AM
Location
1009 Curtiss St, Schertz, TX 78154
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Rental in the Schertz/Cibolo Area. This home has been remodeled inside and will not last long!!! You will be close to the YMCA, Library, Randolph AFB & IH 35 North.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1009 Curtiss St have any available units?
1009 Curtiss St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Schertz, TX
.
Is 1009 Curtiss St currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Curtiss St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Curtiss St pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Curtiss St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Schertz
.
Does 1009 Curtiss St offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Curtiss St offers parking.
Does 1009 Curtiss St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Curtiss St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Curtiss St have a pool?
No, 1009 Curtiss St does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Curtiss St have accessible units?
No, 1009 Curtiss St does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Curtiss St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Curtiss St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Curtiss St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Curtiss St does not have units with air conditioning.
