9844 Jon Boat Way
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

9844 Jon Boat Way

9844 Jon Boat Way · No Longer Available
Location

9844 Jon Boat Way, Scenic Oaks, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Stately, sophisticated & timeless, this impressive home is composed with high-end details & finishes. The entrance leads to an inviting open floor plan featuring high ceilings, ceramic floors & two dining areas. Chefs kitchen w/ expansive quartz island, gas cooking, & built-in buffet bar. Complete functionality throughout providing all bedrooms located downstairs, spacious game room upstairs w/ ensuite powder room. Located in desirable Balcones Creek w/ no city taxes and conveniently located to San Antonio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9844 Jon Boat Way have any available units?
9844 Jon Boat Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scenic Oaks, TX.
Is 9844 Jon Boat Way currently offering any rent specials?
9844 Jon Boat Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9844 Jon Boat Way pet-friendly?
No, 9844 Jon Boat Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scenic Oaks.
Does 9844 Jon Boat Way offer parking?
Yes, 9844 Jon Boat Way offers parking.
Does 9844 Jon Boat Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9844 Jon Boat Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9844 Jon Boat Way have a pool?
No, 9844 Jon Boat Way does not have a pool.
Does 9844 Jon Boat Way have accessible units?
No, 9844 Jon Boat Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9844 Jon Boat Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9844 Jon Boat Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9844 Jon Boat Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9844 Jon Boat Way does not have units with air conditioning.
