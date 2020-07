9842 KREMMEN PL

Amenities

WHAT AN AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH 13 FT CEILING, GRANITE COUNTERS ,FIRE PLACE, AMAZING SELECTIONS OF TILES, FLOORING AND COUNTERS FOR YOU TO ENJOY. THIS HOME IS READY FOR MOVE IN, LOTS OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS. COMMUNITY POOL IS A SHORT WALK FROM THE HOME. THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR I 10, CLOSE TO THE RIM AND THE SHOPS AT LA CANTERA BELONGING TO THE THE PRESTIGIOUS BOERNE SCHOOL DISTRICT.LISTING AGENT RELATED TO THE SELLER.