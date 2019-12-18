All apartments in Scenic Oaks
Find more places like 27595 IH 10 West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scenic Oaks, TX
/
27595 IH 10 West
Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:35 PM

27595 IH 10 West

27595 Interstate 10 West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

27595 Interstate 10 West, Scenic Oaks, TX 78006

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
24hr gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
internet access
Welcome to an apartment oasis featuring unique, fun amenities that are sure to put a smile on your face. Live in the Boerne ISD and close to all the shopping and dining opportunities you could ever need. Some of the many exceptional features include an elegant clubhouse, business center with Wi-Fi, a 24-hour fitness studio, complimentary coffee bar and a splash pad! Lease one of the luxurious apartment homes and enjoy having designer lighting, a beautiful kitchen with nice cabinetry and granite counters, wood vinyl flooring, garden tubs, walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryer connections. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27595 IH 10 West have any available units?
27595 IH 10 West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scenic Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 27595 IH 10 West have?
Some of 27595 IH 10 West's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27595 IH 10 West currently offering any rent specials?
27595 IH 10 West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27595 IH 10 West pet-friendly?
No, 27595 IH 10 West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scenic Oaks.
Does 27595 IH 10 West offer parking?
No, 27595 IH 10 West does not offer parking.
Does 27595 IH 10 West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27595 IH 10 West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27595 IH 10 West have a pool?
No, 27595 IH 10 West does not have a pool.
Does 27595 IH 10 West have accessible units?
No, 27595 IH 10 West does not have accessible units.
Does 27595 IH 10 West have units with dishwashers?
No, 27595 IH 10 West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27595 IH 10 West have units with air conditioning?
No, 27595 IH 10 West does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXHelotes, TXTimberwood Park, TX
Lakehills, TXCanyon Lake, TXOlmos Park, TXCibolo, TXKerrville, TXHondo, TXFredericksburg, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University