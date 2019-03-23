All apartments in Scenic Oaks
Find more places like 27231 BOERNE GLN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scenic Oaks, TX
/
27231 BOERNE GLN
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:45 AM

27231 BOERNE GLN

27231 Boerne Gln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

27231 Boerne Gln, Scenic Oaks, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 1-story brick home - 3 car garage! Park-like 1.46 acres! Granite countertops - stainless steel appliances - ceramic tile - no carpet! High ceilings - large rooms - great study - luxurious master suite with huge walk-in closet. Enclosed patio and spacious deck for entertaining - extra parking pad. Fine country living but 10 minutes from...everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27231 BOERNE GLN have any available units?
27231 BOERNE GLN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scenic Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 27231 BOERNE GLN have?
Some of 27231 BOERNE GLN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27231 BOERNE GLN currently offering any rent specials?
27231 BOERNE GLN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27231 BOERNE GLN pet-friendly?
No, 27231 BOERNE GLN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scenic Oaks.
Does 27231 BOERNE GLN offer parking?
Yes, 27231 BOERNE GLN offers parking.
Does 27231 BOERNE GLN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27231 BOERNE GLN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27231 BOERNE GLN have a pool?
No, 27231 BOERNE GLN does not have a pool.
Does 27231 BOERNE GLN have accessible units?
No, 27231 BOERNE GLN does not have accessible units.
Does 27231 BOERNE GLN have units with dishwashers?
No, 27231 BOERNE GLN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27231 BOERNE GLN have units with air conditioning?
No, 27231 BOERNE GLN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXHelotes, TXTimberwood Park, TX
Lakehills, TXCanyon Lake, TXOlmos Park, TXCibolo, TXKerrville, TXHondo, TXFredericksburg, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University