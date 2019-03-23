Beautifully updated 1-story brick home - 3 car garage! Park-like 1.46 acres! Granite countertops - stainless steel appliances - ceramic tile - no carpet! High ceilings - large rooms - great study - luxurious master suite with huge walk-in closet. Enclosed patio and spacious deck for entertaining - extra parking pad. Fine country living but 10 minutes from...everything!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27231 BOERNE GLN have any available units?
27231 BOERNE GLN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scenic Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 27231 BOERNE GLN have?
Some of 27231 BOERNE GLN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27231 BOERNE GLN currently offering any rent specials?
27231 BOERNE GLN is not currently offering any rent specials.