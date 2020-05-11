25530 Green Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Stunning Home in Highly Desirable River Rock Ranch! WASHER, DRYER & FRIDGE ARE INCLUDED. Huge Gourmet Kit W/Granite, Island & SS Appliances! Fantastic Master Suite W/Lux Bath, Large Separate Shower & Soothing Garden Tub! Secondary Bed & full Bath Down, Great Family Rm W/Relaxing Wood Burning Fireplace. Huge back yard & Covered Patio W/Gas Stub - Perfect for Entertaining! Professional Landscape, Full Sprinkler Sys & Water Softener! Home is Available 1 Jun 2019. Also for Sale MLS 1449558