All apartments in Scenic Oaks
Find more places like 25530 Green Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scenic Oaks, TX
/
25530 Green Terrace
Last updated May 11 2020 at 4:18 AM

25530 Green Terrace

25530 Green Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

25530 Green Terrace, Scenic Oaks, TX 78255

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Stunning Home in Highly Desirable River Rock Ranch! WASHER, DRYER & FRIDGE ARE INCLUDED. Huge Gourmet Kit W/Granite, Island & SS Appliances! Fantastic Master Suite W/Lux Bath, Large Separate Shower & Soothing Garden Tub! Secondary Bed & full Bath Down, Great Family Rm W/Relaxing Wood Burning Fireplace. Huge back yard & Covered Patio W/Gas Stub - Perfect for Entertaining! Professional Landscape, Full Sprinkler Sys & Water Softener! Home is Available 1 Jun 2019. Also for Sale MLS 1449558

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25530 Green Terrace have any available units?
25530 Green Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scenic Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 25530 Green Terrace have?
Some of 25530 Green Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25530 Green Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
25530 Green Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25530 Green Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 25530 Green Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scenic Oaks.
Does 25530 Green Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 25530 Green Terrace offers parking.
Does 25530 Green Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25530 Green Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25530 Green Terrace have a pool?
No, 25530 Green Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 25530 Green Terrace have accessible units?
No, 25530 Green Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 25530 Green Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 25530 Green Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25530 Green Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 25530 Green Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXHelotes, TXTimberwood Park, TX
Lakehills, TXCanyon Lake, TXOlmos Park, TXCibolo, TXKerrville, TXHondo, TXFredericksburg, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University