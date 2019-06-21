All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 736 Field Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, TX
/
736 Field Crossing
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:12 PM

736 Field Crossing

736 Field Xing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

736 Field Xing, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
WELCOME HOME to this LIKE NEW single story 3 BR 2.5 bath, a Study and Media Room Built by Highland Homes on a Greenbelt Lot, No neighbors behind you. Upgraded Elevation presents Wood flooring through foyer, extended entry, hallway, dining, and kitchen. Luxurious, open gourmet kitchen includes gas cooktop, built-in stainless steel oven, granite countertop, upgraded backsplash, huge size island. Large Master bedroom with oversized walk in shower, double vanities, Silestone countertop, and ample storage. HOA maintains the front yard and security system. Outdoor living at its best in Union Park. From the Open Air Pavilion-THE PORCH, Resort Pool-THE COVE, Outdoor Cooking-THE KITCHEN, Food Trucks and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 Field Crossing have any available units?
736 Field Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 736 Field Crossing have?
Some of 736 Field Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 Field Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
736 Field Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 Field Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 736 Field Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 736 Field Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 736 Field Crossing offers parking.
Does 736 Field Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 736 Field Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 Field Crossing have a pool?
Yes, 736 Field Crossing has a pool.
Does 736 Field Crossing have accessible units?
No, 736 Field Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 736 Field Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 736 Field Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 736 Field Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 736 Field Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXThe Colony, TXPilot Point, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District