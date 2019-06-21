736 Field Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool media room

WELCOME HOME to this LIKE NEW single story 3 BR 2.5 bath, a Study and Media Room Built by Highland Homes on a Greenbelt Lot, No neighbors behind you. Upgraded Elevation presents Wood flooring through foyer, extended entry, hallway, dining, and kitchen. Luxurious, open gourmet kitchen includes gas cooktop, built-in stainless steel oven, granite countertop, upgraded backsplash, huge size island. Large Master bedroom with oversized walk in shower, double vanities, Silestone countertop, and ample storage. HOA maintains the front yard and security system. Outdoor living at its best in Union Park. From the Open Air Pavilion-THE PORCH, Resort Pool-THE COVE, Outdoor Cooking-THE KITCHEN, Food Trucks and so much more!