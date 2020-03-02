All apartments in Savannah
705 Lighthouse Lane
Last updated March 2 2020 at 10:30 PM

705 Lighthouse Lane

705 Lighthouse Lane · No Longer Available
Location

705 Lighthouse Lane, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Lighthouse Lane have any available units?
705 Lighthouse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
Is 705 Lighthouse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
705 Lighthouse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Lighthouse Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Lighthouse Lane is pet friendly.
Does 705 Lighthouse Lane offer parking?
No, 705 Lighthouse Lane does not offer parking.
Does 705 Lighthouse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Lighthouse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Lighthouse Lane have a pool?
No, 705 Lighthouse Lane does not have a pool.
Does 705 Lighthouse Lane have accessible units?
No, 705 Lighthouse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Lighthouse Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Lighthouse Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Lighthouse Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Lighthouse Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

