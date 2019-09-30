All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 1960 Plantation Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, TX
/
1960 Plantation Parkway
Last updated September 30 2019 at 2:49 PM

1960 Plantation Parkway

1960 Plantation Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1960 Plantation Parkway, Savannah, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 Plantation Parkway have any available units?
1960 Plantation Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1960 Plantation Parkway have?
Some of 1960 Plantation Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1960 Plantation Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1960 Plantation Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 Plantation Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1960 Plantation Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1960 Plantation Parkway offer parking?
No, 1960 Plantation Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1960 Plantation Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 Plantation Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 Plantation Parkway have a pool?
No, 1960 Plantation Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1960 Plantation Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1960 Plantation Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 Plantation Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1960 Plantation Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1960 Plantation Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1960 Plantation Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXThe Colony, TXPilot Point, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District