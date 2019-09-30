Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 1960 Plantation Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Savannah, TX
/
1960 Plantation Parkway
Last updated September 30 2019 at 2:49 PM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1960 Plantation Parkway
1960 Plantation Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1960 Plantation Parkway, Savannah, TX 76227
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1960 Plantation Parkway have any available units?
1960 Plantation Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Savannah, TX
.
What amenities does 1960 Plantation Parkway have?
Some of 1960 Plantation Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1960 Plantation Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1960 Plantation Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 Plantation Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1960 Plantation Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Savannah
.
Does 1960 Plantation Parkway offer parking?
No, 1960 Plantation Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1960 Plantation Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 Plantation Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 Plantation Parkway have a pool?
No, 1960 Plantation Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1960 Plantation Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1960 Plantation Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 Plantation Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1960 Plantation Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1960 Plantation Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1960 Plantation Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Prosper, TX
Little Elm, TX
Celina, TX
Aubrey, TX
The Colony, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Sanger, TX
Coppell, TX
Addison, TX
Fairview, TX
Anna, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Southlake, TX
Krum, TX
Melissa, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District