Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:11 AM

1920 Blue Ridge Court

1920 Blue Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1920 Blue Ridge Court, Savannah, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Blue Ridge Court have any available units?
1920 Blue Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1920 Blue Ridge Court have?
Some of 1920 Blue Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Blue Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Blue Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Blue Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Blue Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1920 Blue Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Blue Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 1920 Blue Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Blue Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Blue Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 1920 Blue Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Blue Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 1920 Blue Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Blue Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Blue Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 Blue Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 Blue Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

