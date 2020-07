Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Custom designed home in lovely Savannah subdivision. No Carpet! Beautiful large tile throughout. Granite counters. Garden tub in master. 3rd bedroom can also be used as a study. Community amenities include pools, park and pond. Right off 380. Easy access to N. Dallas Pkwy. Owner pays HOA. Credit at least 650, monthly income at least 3 times the rent. No section 8. Pets require owner approval. Pet deposit is based on pet size & type.