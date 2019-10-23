All apartments in Savannah
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:36 PM

1724 Forsythe Drive

1724 Forsythe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1724 Forsythe Drive, Savannah, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 Forsythe Drive have any available units?
1724 Forsythe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1724 Forsythe Drive have?
Some of 1724 Forsythe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 Forsythe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1724 Forsythe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 Forsythe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1724 Forsythe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1724 Forsythe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1724 Forsythe Drive offers parking.
Does 1724 Forsythe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 Forsythe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 Forsythe Drive have a pool?
No, 1724 Forsythe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1724 Forsythe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1724 Forsythe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 Forsythe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1724 Forsythe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1724 Forsythe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1724 Forsythe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

