Last updated May 9 2019 at 6:00 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1528 carriage
1528 Carriage Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1528 Carriage Lane, Savannah, TX 76227
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Immaculate house in amazing neighborhood , specious 3 bedrooms 2 bat. Move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1528 carriage have any available units?
1528 carriage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Savannah, TX
.
Is 1528 carriage currently offering any rent specials?
1528 carriage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 carriage pet-friendly?
No, 1528 carriage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Savannah
.
Does 1528 carriage offer parking?
No, 1528 carriage does not offer parking.
Does 1528 carriage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 carriage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 carriage have a pool?
No, 1528 carriage does not have a pool.
Does 1528 carriage have accessible units?
No, 1528 carriage does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 carriage have units with dishwashers?
No, 1528 carriage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 carriage have units with air conditioning?
No, 1528 carriage does not have units with air conditioning.
