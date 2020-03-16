All apartments in Savannah
Savannah, TX
1525 Chestnut Drive
Last updated March 16 2020

1525 Chestnut Drive

1525 Chestnut Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Chestnut Drive, Savannah, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Resort Style!! Fabulous 2 story home in Savannah complete with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, game-media room, 2 dining areas & walking distance to pool & park! SUNROOM with AC! Upgrades include; warm designer colors, high ceilings, faux wood floors, winding staircase, built-in tech center, gourmet island kitchen with granite, black appliances, stone backsplash, custom cabinets, breakfast bar, great master with his & her sinks, garden tub, walk-in shower, walk-in closet & more! Owner pay HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Chestnut Drive have any available units?
1525 Chestnut Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1525 Chestnut Drive have?
Some of 1525 Chestnut Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Chestnut Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Chestnut Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Chestnut Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1525 Chestnut Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1525 Chestnut Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1525 Chestnut Drive offers parking.
Does 1525 Chestnut Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Chestnut Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Chestnut Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1525 Chestnut Drive has a pool.
Does 1525 Chestnut Drive have accessible units?
No, 1525 Chestnut Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Chestnut Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 Chestnut Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 Chestnut Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1525 Chestnut Drive has units with air conditioning.

