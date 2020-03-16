1525 Chestnut Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Resort Style!! Fabulous 2 story home in Savannah complete with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, game-media room, 2 dining areas & walking distance to pool & park! SUNROOM with AC! Upgrades include; warm designer colors, high ceilings, faux wood floors, winding staircase, built-in tech center, gourmet island kitchen with granite, black appliances, stone backsplash, custom cabinets, breakfast bar, great master with his & her sinks, garden tub, walk-in shower, walk-in closet & more! Owner pay HOA.