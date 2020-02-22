All apartments in Savannah
1130 Chattahoochee Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1130 Chattahoochee Drive

1130 Chattahoochee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Chattahoochee Drive, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
$300 OFF FIRST MONTH IF MOVE IN BY MARCH 1st. Immaculate home in popular resort style town of Savannah Village. Home features covered front porch & balcony, spacious master suite with walk-in closet & garden tub. Large family with gas log fireplace. Formal dining & open kitchen perfect for entertaining. Updates include carpet and paint. Access the private rear balcony from the huge game room. Covered patio. Amenities include club house, walking trails, pool, water park, tennis & basketball.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Chattahoochee Drive have any available units?
1130 Chattahoochee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1130 Chattahoochee Drive have?
Some of 1130 Chattahoochee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Chattahoochee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Chattahoochee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Chattahoochee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1130 Chattahoochee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1130 Chattahoochee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Chattahoochee Drive offers parking.
Does 1130 Chattahoochee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Chattahoochee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Chattahoochee Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1130 Chattahoochee Drive has a pool.
Does 1130 Chattahoochee Drive have accessible units?
No, 1130 Chattahoochee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Chattahoochee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 Chattahoochee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 Chattahoochee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 Chattahoochee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

