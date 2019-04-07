All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 1105 Caudle Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, TX
/
1105 Caudle Lane
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:45 AM

1105 Caudle Lane

1105 Caudle Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1105 Caudle Lane, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Impressive 4 bedroon custom built home. must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Caudle Lane have any available units?
1105 Caudle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, TX.
What amenities does 1105 Caudle Lane have?
Some of 1105 Caudle Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Caudle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Caudle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Caudle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Caudle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1105 Caudle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Caudle Lane offers parking.
Does 1105 Caudle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Caudle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Caudle Lane have a pool?
No, 1105 Caudle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Caudle Lane have accessible units?
No, 1105 Caudle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Caudle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Caudle Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Caudle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Caudle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXProsper, TXLittle Elm, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXThe Colony, TXPilot Point, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXKrum, TXMelissa, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District