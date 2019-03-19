1016 Bell Manor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for immediate occupancy. New carpet just installed. Three bedroom Split master bedroom. Kitchen opens to the living room Huge covered patio. Front porch. Sprinkler system. Garage door opener.

Room sizes approx. One small mature dog no puppies or large breeds. 50 app fee for adults 18 and over.