Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 1013 Holly Anne Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Savannah, TX
/
1013 Holly Anne Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1013 Holly Anne Lane
1013 Holly Anne Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1013 Holly Anne Lane, Savannah, TX 76227
Savannah
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 story home with laminate hardwood floor, Granite kitchen counter top. Easy access to Hwy 380. One bedroom and study downstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1013 Holly Anne Lane have any available units?
1013 Holly Anne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Savannah, TX
.
What amenities does 1013 Holly Anne Lane have?
Some of 1013 Holly Anne Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1013 Holly Anne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Holly Anne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Holly Anne Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Holly Anne Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Savannah
.
Does 1013 Holly Anne Lane offer parking?
No, 1013 Holly Anne Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1013 Holly Anne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Holly Anne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Holly Anne Lane have a pool?
No, 1013 Holly Anne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Holly Anne Lane have accessible units?
No, 1013 Holly Anne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Holly Anne Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Holly Anne Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Holly Anne Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Holly Anne Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Prosper, TX
Little Elm, TX
Celina, TX
Aubrey, TX
The Colony, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Sanger, TX
Coppell, TX
Addison, TX
Fairview, TX
Anna, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Southlake, TX
Krum, TX
Melissa, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District