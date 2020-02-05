All apartments in Santa Fe
Santa Fe, TX
15415 Pine Path
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:56 PM

15415 Pine Path

15415 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

15415 Pine Street, Santa Fe, TX 77517

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New 2019 home! One story no steps. Open floor plan with all new appliances Dec 2019including refrigerator , washer and dryer. Don't miss this one it will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15415 Pine Path have any available units?
15415 Pine Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe, TX.
What amenities does 15415 Pine Path have?
Some of 15415 Pine Path's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15415 Pine Path currently offering any rent specials?
15415 Pine Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15415 Pine Path pet-friendly?
No, 15415 Pine Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe.
Does 15415 Pine Path offer parking?
Yes, 15415 Pine Path offers parking.
Does 15415 Pine Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15415 Pine Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15415 Pine Path have a pool?
No, 15415 Pine Path does not have a pool.
Does 15415 Pine Path have accessible units?
No, 15415 Pine Path does not have accessible units.
Does 15415 Pine Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 15415 Pine Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15415 Pine Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 15415 Pine Path does not have units with air conditioning.

