Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Santa Fe
Find more places like 15415 Pine Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Santa Fe, TX
/
15415 Pine Path
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:56 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15415 Pine Path
15415 Pine Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15415 Pine Street, Santa Fe, TX 77517
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New 2019 home! One story no steps. Open floor plan with all new appliances Dec 2019including refrigerator , washer and dryer. Don't miss this one it will go fast!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15415 Pine Path have any available units?
15415 Pine Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Fe, TX
.
What amenities does 15415 Pine Path have?
Some of 15415 Pine Path's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15415 Pine Path currently offering any rent specials?
15415 Pine Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15415 Pine Path pet-friendly?
No, 15415 Pine Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Fe
.
Does 15415 Pine Path offer parking?
Yes, 15415 Pine Path offers parking.
Does 15415 Pine Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15415 Pine Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15415 Pine Path have a pool?
No, 15415 Pine Path does not have a pool.
Does 15415 Pine Path have accessible units?
No, 15415 Pine Path does not have accessible units.
Does 15415 Pine Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 15415 Pine Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15415 Pine Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 15415 Pine Path does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Lake Jackson, TX
Dickinson, TX
Alvin, TX
Hitchcock, TX
Friendswood, TX
Manvel, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Seabrook, TX
La Porte, TX
Deer Park, TX
Angleton, TX
Richwood, TX
Clute, TX
Channelview, TX
Freeport, TX
Bellaire, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine