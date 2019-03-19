Rent Calculator
All apartments in Santa Fe
Find more places like 11914 24TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Santa Fe, TX
/
11914 24TH STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11914 24TH STREET
11914 24th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11914 24th St, Santa Fe, TX 77510
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11914 24TH STREET Available 01/01/19 NICE 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOME IN SANTA FE, TEXAS (GALVESTON COUNTY). - NICE 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH HOME IN SANTA FE, TEXAS (GALVESTON COUNTY).
(RLNE3755198)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11914 24TH STREET have any available units?
11914 24TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Fe, TX
.
Is 11914 24TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11914 24TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11914 24TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 11914 24TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 11914 24TH STREET offer parking?
No, 11914 24TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 11914 24TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11914 24TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11914 24TH STREET have a pool?
No, 11914 24TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 11914 24TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 11914 24TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 11914 24TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 11914 24TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11914 24TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 11914 24TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
