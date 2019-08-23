10922 Fm 1764 Rd

Amenities

Recently updated. 100% tile floors. ALL NEW wall oven, water heater, heater, ac, ceiling fans, kitchen sink and faucets, bath and faucets, monitored alarm system with cameras. Santa Fe ISD. Superior privacy. Abundant shade trees. Plenty of parking. Long drive and auxiliary lot. $180/month electricity bill June. Brand New well pump. Septic just cleaned out. Place is great and ready to go. Call Now for Appointment or stop by if you see me there.

No Dogs Allowed



