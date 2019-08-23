All apartments in Santa Fe
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

10922 Fm 1764 Rd

10922 Fm 1764 Rd · No Longer Available
Location

10922 Fm 1764 Rd, Santa Fe, TX 77510

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Spacious 3br/2ba Home for Rent Santa Fe Texas - Property Id: 148598

Recently updated. 100% tile floors. ALL NEW wall oven, water heater, heater, ac, ceiling fans, kitchen sink and faucets, bath and faucets, monitored alarm system with cameras. Santa Fe ISD. Superior privacy. Abundant shade trees. Plenty of parking. Long drive and auxiliary lot. $180/month electricity bill June. Brand New well pump. Septic just cleaned out. Place is great and ready to go. Call Now for Appointment or stop by if you see me there.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148598p
Property Id 148598

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5102692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10922 Fm 1764 Rd have any available units?
10922 Fm 1764 Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe, TX.
What amenities does 10922 Fm 1764 Rd have?
Some of 10922 Fm 1764 Rd's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10922 Fm 1764 Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10922 Fm 1764 Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10922 Fm 1764 Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10922 Fm 1764 Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe.
Does 10922 Fm 1764 Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10922 Fm 1764 Rd offers parking.
Does 10922 Fm 1764 Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10922 Fm 1764 Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10922 Fm 1764 Rd have a pool?
No, 10922 Fm 1764 Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10922 Fm 1764 Rd have accessible units?
No, 10922 Fm 1764 Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10922 Fm 1764 Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10922 Fm 1764 Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 10922 Fm 1764 Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10922 Fm 1764 Rd has units with air conditioning.

