5736 Calloway Street
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:21 PM

5736 Calloway Street

5736 Calloway Street · No Longer Available
Location

5736 Calloway Street, Sansom Park, TX 76114

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great updated home to call yours. 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. New paint, stained floors, blinds and dishwasher. Updated WINDOWS, Central Air and Heating, Foundation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5736 Calloway Street have any available units?
5736 Calloway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sansom Park, TX.
What amenities does 5736 Calloway Street have?
Some of 5736 Calloway Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5736 Calloway Street currently offering any rent specials?
5736 Calloway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5736 Calloway Street pet-friendly?
No, 5736 Calloway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sansom Park.
Does 5736 Calloway Street offer parking?
Yes, 5736 Calloway Street offers parking.
Does 5736 Calloway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5736 Calloway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5736 Calloway Street have a pool?
No, 5736 Calloway Street does not have a pool.
Does 5736 Calloway Street have accessible units?
No, 5736 Calloway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5736 Calloway Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5736 Calloway Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5736 Calloway Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5736 Calloway Street has units with air conditioning.

