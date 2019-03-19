All apartments in Sansom Park
5570 Korth St

5570 Korth Street · No Longer Available
Location

5570 Korth Street, Sansom Park, TX 76114
Sansom Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 Bedroom near Lake Worth. All the charm of an older home with wood floors, granite countertops, remote controllled AC with room specific controls, and built-in bookcases. Fenced backyard with Storage Shed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5570 Korth St have any available units?
5570 Korth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sansom Park, TX.
What amenities does 5570 Korth St have?
Some of 5570 Korth St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5570 Korth St currently offering any rent specials?
5570 Korth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5570 Korth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5570 Korth St is pet friendly.
Does 5570 Korth St offer parking?
No, 5570 Korth St does not offer parking.
Does 5570 Korth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5570 Korth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5570 Korth St have a pool?
No, 5570 Korth St does not have a pool.
Does 5570 Korth St have accessible units?
No, 5570 Korth St does not have accessible units.
Does 5570 Korth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5570 Korth St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5570 Korth St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5570 Korth St has units with air conditioning.

