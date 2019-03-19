All apartments in Sansom Park
Find more places like 5412 Graham Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sansom Park, TX
/
5412 Graham Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5412 Graham Street

5412 Graham Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5412 Graham Street, Sansom Park, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 5412 Graham!! Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living, Dining, Front Covered Patio large backyard and much more. Great location near Shops, Dining, and Entertainment. Make an appointment today to preview.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Graham Street have any available units?
5412 Graham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sansom Park, TX.
Is 5412 Graham Street currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Graham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Graham Street pet-friendly?
No, 5412 Graham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sansom Park.
Does 5412 Graham Street offer parking?
Yes, 5412 Graham Street offers parking.
Does 5412 Graham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5412 Graham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Graham Street have a pool?
No, 5412 Graham Street does not have a pool.
Does 5412 Graham Street have accessible units?
No, 5412 Graham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Graham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5412 Graham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5412 Graham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5412 Graham Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSaginaw, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXBenbrook, TXHaltom City, TXAzle, TX
North Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXKeller, TXHurst, TXAledo, TXWillow Park, TXSouthlake, TXWeatherford, TXRoanoke, TXBurleson, TXFlower Mound, TXMansfield, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District