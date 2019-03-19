All apartments in Sansom Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5320 Landino Street

5320 Landino Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5320 Landino Street, Sansom Park, TX 76114
Sansom Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $35
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320 Landino Street have any available units?
5320 Landino Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sansom Park, TX.
Is 5320 Landino Street currently offering any rent specials?
5320 Landino Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 Landino Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5320 Landino Street is pet friendly.
Does 5320 Landino Street offer parking?
No, 5320 Landino Street does not offer parking.
Does 5320 Landino Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320 Landino Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 Landino Street have a pool?
No, 5320 Landino Street does not have a pool.
Does 5320 Landino Street have accessible units?
No, 5320 Landino Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 Landino Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5320 Landino Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5320 Landino Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5320 Landino Street does not have units with air conditioning.

