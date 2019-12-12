Rent Calculator
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:18 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5004 Glade Street
5004 Glade Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5004 Glade Street, Sansom Park, TX 76114
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge home with so much room. two living room 4 bedroom and 4 car garage. That is not all, huge yard with shed also. Hurry this one won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5004 Glade Street have any available units?
5004 Glade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sansom Park, TX
.
Is 5004 Glade Street currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Glade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Glade Street pet-friendly?
No, 5004 Glade Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sansom Park
.
Does 5004 Glade Street offer parking?
Yes, 5004 Glade Street offers parking.
Does 5004 Glade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Glade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Glade Street have a pool?
No, 5004 Glade Street does not have a pool.
Does 5004 Glade Street have accessible units?
No, 5004 Glade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Glade Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5004 Glade Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5004 Glade Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5004 Glade Street does not have units with air conditioning.
