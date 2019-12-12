All apartments in Sansom Park
Find more places like 5004 Glade Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sansom Park, TX
/
5004 Glade Street
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:18 AM

5004 Glade Street

5004 Glade Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5004 Glade Street, Sansom Park, TX 76114

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge home with so much room. two living room 4 bedroom and 4 car garage. That is not all, huge yard with shed also. Hurry this one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Glade Street have any available units?
5004 Glade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sansom Park, TX.
Is 5004 Glade Street currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Glade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Glade Street pet-friendly?
No, 5004 Glade Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sansom Park.
Does 5004 Glade Street offer parking?
Yes, 5004 Glade Street offers parking.
Does 5004 Glade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Glade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Glade Street have a pool?
No, 5004 Glade Street does not have a pool.
Does 5004 Glade Street have accessible units?
No, 5004 Glade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Glade Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5004 Glade Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5004 Glade Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5004 Glade Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSaginaw, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXBenbrook, TXHaltom City, TXAzle, TX
North Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXKeller, TXHurst, TXAledo, TXWillow Park, TXSouthlake, TXWeatherford, TXRoanoke, TXBurleson, TXFlower Mound, TXMansfield, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District