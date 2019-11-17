Rent Calculator
Last updated November 17 2019
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3004 Comanche Avenue
3004 Comanche Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3004 Comanche Street, Sansom Park, TX 76114
Amenities
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Castleberry ISD across from elementary school. Laminate floors and ceramic tile throughout and fenced back yard. Ceiling fans and updated light fixtures.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3004 Comanche Avenue have any available units?
3004 Comanche Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sansom Park, TX
.
Is 3004 Comanche Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Comanche Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Comanche Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3004 Comanche Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sansom Park
.
Does 3004 Comanche Avenue offer parking?
No, 3004 Comanche Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3004 Comanche Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Comanche Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Comanche Avenue have a pool?
No, 3004 Comanche Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Comanche Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3004 Comanche Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Comanche Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 Comanche Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 Comanche Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3004 Comanche Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
