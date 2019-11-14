107 Crossroads Circle

107 Crossroads Cir, Sansom Park, TX 76114 Sansom Park
NEW, barely lived in, modern condo in a gated community for lease! Three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and game room. Spacious open concept. Centrally located, walking distance to local shops and short commute to downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
