All apartments in Sansom Park
Find more places like 107 Crossroads Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sansom Park, TX
/
107 Crossroads Circle
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:40 AM

107 Crossroads Circle

107 Crossroads Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

107 Crossroads Cir, Sansom Park, TX 76114
Sansom Park

Amenities

game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
NEW, barely lived in, modern condo in a gated community for lease! Three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and game room. Spacious open concept. Centrally located, walking distance to local shops and short commute to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Crossroads Circle have any available units?
107 Crossroads Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sansom Park, TX.
Is 107 Crossroads Circle currently offering any rent specials?
107 Crossroads Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Crossroads Circle pet-friendly?
No, 107 Crossroads Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sansom Park.
Does 107 Crossroads Circle offer parking?
No, 107 Crossroads Circle does not offer parking.
Does 107 Crossroads Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Crossroads Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Crossroads Circle have a pool?
No, 107 Crossroads Circle does not have a pool.
Does 107 Crossroads Circle have accessible units?
No, 107 Crossroads Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Crossroads Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Crossroads Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Crossroads Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Crossroads Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSaginaw, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXBenbrook, TXHaltom City, TXAzle, TX
North Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXKeller, TXHurst, TXAledo, TXWillow Park, TXSouthlake, TXWeatherford, TXRoanoke, TXBurleson, TXFlower Mound, TXMansfield, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District