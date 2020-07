Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving trash valet yoga cats allowed accessible bike storage car wash area concierge courtyard fire pit internet access

At The Trails of Sanger Apartments in Sanger, Texas, your slice of paradise awaits you. Our elegant apartment community boasts a lush, park-like setting near beautiful Lake Ray Roberts where you can travel down a quiet, country-style lane that is deceptively close to a variety of shops, restaurants, entertainment, and major thoroughfares. Our extensive list of amenities includes gourmet kitchens, traditional oak plank floors, private patios or balconies, a resort-style swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and more. Our residents can work from our professional business center, mingle with neighbors in our grilling area, and assist their children in fostering lifelong relationships on our playground. Best of all, The Trails of Sanger is just north of Denton and a few minutes from the Winstar Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Come home to comfort, convenience, and style!