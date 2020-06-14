/
1 bedroom apartments
24 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sanger, TX
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Trails of Sanger
11501 Marion Rd, Sanger, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
772 sqft
Elegant units in a park-like setting near Interstate 35. Ray Roberts State Park is a short drive away. Spacious floor plans include plenty of storage areas. In-unit connections accomodate full-size washing machines and dryers.
Results within 10 miles of Sanger
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
217 Units Available
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$854
689 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
693 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
27 Units Available
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
654 sqft
19Twenty Apartments, located in Denton, TX, offers pet-friendly, comfortable apartments in a community that cares about your needs.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
630 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apartment in North Denton - Prime Location: Modern, Freshly Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a prime location in north Denton. Quiet apartment complex with hard surface floors.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
875 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
14 Units Available
Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd, Krum, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
811 sqft
Crown molding, stainless steel appliances, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Amenities include clubhouse with coffee cafe, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
6 Units Available
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
660 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coronado North in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
8 Units Available
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
690 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 07:05pm
7 Units Available
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
604 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fireplaces and a W/D hookup. Just updated. Pet friendly. Onsite laundry available. Swim in the pool on hot summer days. Easy access to I-35E. Near expansive South Lakes Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
33 Units Available
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
670 sqft
Indulge in the good life at Westwind Apartments in Denton, Texas where you'll experience the gold standard of community living.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
Coronado Villas located in Denton, Texas features the quality living at affordable prices.
Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
525 sqft
Come experience the best of apartment home living at The Vibe Denton.
Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
14 Units Available
University Place
911 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
488 sqft
These NEWLY RENOVATED apartments located just blocks from campus are anything but ordinary. These units were designed to meet the needs of the modern student. Enjoy vinyl wood floors, brand new appliances, and walk-in closets you could get lost in.
Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
Southridge
2 Units Available
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
594 sqft
Comfortable units with a peaceful community. Recently updated. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a pool. Easy access to I-35. Close to nightlife spots such as Vitty's Sports Bar.
Last updated May 22 at 12:02am
Contact for Availability
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
Live Beautifully. Live carefree every day. At Majestic Parc, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated June 9 at 10:08pm
1 Unit Available
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
440 sqft
There’s something about the 70’s that makes us all wish we were born a couple decades earlier. That’s why we created Vintage Pads — contemporary style with 1970’s flair! Of course, it’s still the 21st century.
Last updated May 11 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
The Quarter
1003 Eagle, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
710 sqft
Good times are never more than a few steps away at 1/4 Apartments. Inspired by the nightlife of New Orleans, these UNT student apartments feature professionally designed interiors, stained concrete floors and eco-friendly building materials.
Last updated June 9 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
The Metro
627 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
525 sqft
The Metro is the ideal choice for students seeking vibrant city apartments in Denton TX.
Last updated April 30 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
Starlite
425 Fulton Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
450 sqft
This is the place to wind down away from the daily grind of the modern college student. Don’t worry though, you will still be seconds from all your favorite spots around UNT and Denton.
Last updated April 30 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Zen
910 Eagle Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
645 sqft
Your home should be your sanctuary. The Zen is professionally designed to provide the exact space UNT students need to focus before class or unwind at the end of the day.
Last updated May 15 at 04:42pm
1 Unit Available
Lights
1607 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
604 sqft
Never pay for an expensive campus parking pass again! The UNT campus shines bright across the street from our front door. The Lights are also just one block from the best late-night spots on Fry Street.
Last updated April 22 at 09:01pm
3 Units Available
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
600 sqft
Our name says it all. For the best location in town, look no further than Across The Street Apartments. We’re right next to UNT campus and one block from Fry Street.
Last updated June 9 at 03:08pm
1 Unit Available
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
640 sqft
The Crash Pads are steps from UNT campus and Denton nightlife so you’ll never know the struggle of the long walk home.
