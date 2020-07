Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center coffee bar parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access online portal gym clubhouse

The Cedars of San Marcos apartments are tailored to fit your unique taste and style by offering five well-appointed floor plans featuring washer and dryer, wood burning fireplace, walk-in closets, black appliances and brushed nickel lighting. Our community includes a relaxing pool and spa with Wi-Fi hotspots, picnic area with BBQ grill, basketball court and covered parking for your convenience. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.