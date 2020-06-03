Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table shuffle board garage hot tub internet access pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill business center dog park trash valet

Welcome Home to Park Hill Apartment Homes! Tucked away in a wooded oasis, our cozy community offers a variety of thoughtfully created one and two bedroom apartment homes for you to choose from while still being just minutes away from everything you need! At Park Hill Apartment Homes we are dedicated to providing a living experience that is enjoyable and meaningful. Our impressive array of amenities are sure to keep you entertained. From our full-sized outdoor basketball court, vacation-worthy pool and hot tub, 24-hr fitness center, multi-functional business center, interactive recreation room and coffee lounge, there is something for everyone! We are also proud to be a pet-friendly community, featuring a bark-worthy pet park.