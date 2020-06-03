All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like Park Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
Park Hill
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Park Hill

1001 Leah Ave · (512) 714-3367
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1001 Leah Ave, San Marcos, TX 78666

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 613 · Avail. Oct 5

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 137 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 939 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
dog park
trash valet
Welcome Home to Park Hill Apartment Homes! Tucked away in a wooded oasis, our cozy community offers a variety of thoughtfully created one and two bedroom apartment homes for you to choose from while still being just minutes away from everything you need! At Park Hill Apartment Homes we are dedicated to providing a living experience that is enjoyable and meaningful. Our impressive array of amenities are sure to keep you entertained. From our full-sized outdoor basketball court, vacation-worthy pool and hot tub, 24-hr fitness center, multi-functional business center, interactive recreation room and coffee lounge, there is something for everyone! We are also proud to be a pet-friendly community, featuring a bark-worthy pet park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $150 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 Max
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed Restriction.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Hill have any available units?
Park Hill has 2 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Hill have?
Some of Park Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Park Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Hill is pet friendly.
Does Park Hill offer parking?
Yes, Park Hill offers parking.
Does Park Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Hill have a pool?
Yes, Park Hill has a pool.
Does Park Hill have accessible units?
No, Park Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Park Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Hill has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Park Hill?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 BedroomsSan Marcos Apartments with Balcony
San Marcos Apartments with PoolSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Blanco Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity