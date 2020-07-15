All apartments in San Marcos
Mission Trail at El Camino Real
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

Mission Trail at El Camino Real

3085 Highway 123 ·
Location

3085 Highway 123, San Marcos, TX 78666

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-A-1

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

A1-1

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

A1-A-2

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

B1-A-1

$1,090

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

B1-1

$1,090

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

B1-A-2

$1,130

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

C2-1

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

C1-1

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

C2-2

$1,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

See 1+ more

4 Bedrooms

D1-1

$1,475

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1202 sqft

D1-2

$1,600

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1202 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mission Trail at El Camino Real.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
green community
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome Home to Mission Trail, a stunning new apartment community in San Marcos, Texas, developed and professionally managed by The Michaels Organization. At Michaels, we believe in building communities that lift lives so we thoughtfully created Mission Trail at El Camino Real to provide a one-of-a-kind living experience that is meaningful, enjoyable and affordable... because living well shouldn’t cost a fortune. With a wide variety of delicately designed one, two, three, and 4-bedroom floor plans, we have something for everyone!

Our stylish interior finishes feature energy-efficient appliances, open-concept kitchens, walk-in closets, and expansive patios where you can sit back and relax after a long day. Our community's expansive green spaces will incorporate outdoor gathering places, walking paths and two playgrounds along with beautiful views of the natural landscape. At the heart of it all, the Clubhouse will include a multi-functional business center, lounge, coffee bar, round-the-clock fitness center, and gorgeous, resort-style pool. Become a Trailblazer today!

Make it your mission to live the life you deserve at a price you can afford! Our welcoming community management team is waiting to show you how!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $15
Deposit: 1bd: $150, 2bd: $200, 3bd: $250, 4: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150 (non-refundable) per pet.
limit: 2 pets per apartment home.
rent: $15/month per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: 100 lbs per pet. Aggressive breed restrictions apply. Contact the office for more details.
Parking Details: Surface lot available. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mission Trail at El Camino Real have any available units?
Mission Trail at El Camino Real offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $950, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,090, three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,275, and four-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,475. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does Mission Trail at El Camino Real have?
Some of Mission Trail at El Camino Real's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mission Trail at El Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
Mission Trail at El Camino Real is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mission Trail at El Camino Real pet-friendly?
Yes, Mission Trail at El Camino Real is pet friendly.
Does Mission Trail at El Camino Real offer parking?
Yes, Mission Trail at El Camino Real offers parking.
Does Mission Trail at El Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mission Trail at El Camino Real does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mission Trail at El Camino Real have a pool?
Yes, Mission Trail at El Camino Real has a pool.
Does Mission Trail at El Camino Real have accessible units?
Yes, Mission Trail at El Camino Real has accessible units.
Does Mission Trail at El Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mission Trail at El Camino Real has units with dishwashers.
