Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 business center clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments green community internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving playground

Welcome Home to Mission Trail, a stunning new apartment community in San Marcos, Texas, developed and professionally managed by The Michaels Organization. At Michaels, we believe in building communities that lift lives so we thoughtfully created Mission Trail at El Camino Real to provide a one-of-a-kind living experience that is meaningful, enjoyable and affordable... because living well shouldn’t cost a fortune. With a wide variety of delicately designed one, two, three, and 4-bedroom floor plans, we have something for everyone!



Our stylish interior finishes feature energy-efficient appliances, open-concept kitchens, walk-in closets, and expansive patios where you can sit back and relax after a long day. Our community's expansive green spaces will incorporate outdoor gathering places, walking paths and two playgrounds along with beautiful views of the natural landscape. At the heart of it all, the Clubhouse will include a multi-functional business center, lounge, coffee bar, round-the-clock fitness center, and gorgeous, resort-style pool. Become a Trailblazer today!



Make it your mission to live the life you deserve at a price you can afford! Our welcoming community management team is waiting to show you how!