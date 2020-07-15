Amenities
Welcome Home to Mission Trail, a stunning new apartment community in San Marcos, Texas, developed and professionally managed by The Michaels Organization. At Michaels, we believe in building communities that lift lives so we thoughtfully created Mission Trail at El Camino Real to provide a one-of-a-kind living experience that is meaningful, enjoyable and affordable... because living well shouldn’t cost a fortune. With a wide variety of delicately designed one, two, three, and 4-bedroom floor plans, we have something for everyone!
Our stylish interior finishes feature energy-efficient appliances, open-concept kitchens, walk-in closets, and expansive patios where you can sit back and relax after a long day. Our community's expansive green spaces will incorporate outdoor gathering places, walking paths and two playgrounds along with beautiful views of the natural landscape. At the heart of it all, the Clubhouse will include a multi-functional business center, lounge, coffee bar, round-the-clock fitness center, and gorgeous, resort-style pool. Become a Trailblazer today!
Make it your mission to live the life you deserve at a price you can afford! Our welcoming community management team is waiting to show you how!