Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

921 Sagewood Trail

921 Sagewood Trail · (512) 618-5870
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

921 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX 78666

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
JULY MOVE-IN! Renovated (not shown in pics) 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex in San Marcos. Spacious open floor plan with ample storage space, 2 car garage, and fenced backyard. Huge master bedroom! All bedrooms upstairs. Pets welcome, no restrictions! Washer/dryer/fridge included. Apply online at www.havenpointpm.com
Large Duplex close to campus, on bus route, near Texas State University. 3bd/2.5bath with 2 car garage and fenced backyard. Great layout, very open floor-plan. All bedrooms upstairs. Washer and Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Sagewood Trail have any available units?
921 Sagewood Trail has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Sagewood Trail have?
Some of 921 Sagewood Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Sagewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
921 Sagewood Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Sagewood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Sagewood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 921 Sagewood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 921 Sagewood Trail does offer parking.
Does 921 Sagewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 Sagewood Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Sagewood Trail have a pool?
No, 921 Sagewood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 921 Sagewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 921 Sagewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Sagewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Sagewood Trail has units with dishwashers.
