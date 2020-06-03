All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

905 N LBJ DR

905 North Lbj Drive · No Longer Available
San Marcos
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

905 North Lbj Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
905 N LBJ DR Available 07/01/19 -

(RLNE4864052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 N LBJ DR have any available units?
905 N LBJ DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 N LBJ DR have?
Some of 905 N LBJ DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 N LBJ DR currently offering any rent specials?
905 N LBJ DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 N LBJ DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 N LBJ DR is pet friendly.
Does 905 N LBJ DR offer parking?
Yes, 905 N LBJ DR offers parking.
Does 905 N LBJ DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 N LBJ DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 N LBJ DR have a pool?
No, 905 N LBJ DR does not have a pool.
Does 905 N LBJ DR have accessible units?
No, 905 N LBJ DR does not have accessible units.
Does 905 N LBJ DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 N LBJ DR does not have units with dishwashers.
