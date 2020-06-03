Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
905 N LBJ DR
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM
Overview
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
905 N LBJ DR
905 North Lbj Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
905 North Lbj Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
905 N LBJ DR Available 07/01/19 -
(RLNE4864052)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 905 N LBJ DR have any available units?
905 N LBJ DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 905 N LBJ DR have?
Some of 905 N LBJ DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 905 N LBJ DR currently offering any rent specials?
905 N LBJ DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 N LBJ DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 N LBJ DR is pet friendly.
Does 905 N LBJ DR offer parking?
Yes, 905 N LBJ DR offers parking.
Does 905 N LBJ DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 N LBJ DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 N LBJ DR have a pool?
No, 905 N LBJ DR does not have a pool.
Does 905 N LBJ DR have accessible units?
No, 905 N LBJ DR does not have accessible units.
Does 905 N LBJ DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 N LBJ DR does not have units with dishwashers.
