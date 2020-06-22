All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

902 Sagewood Trail

902 Sagewood Trail · (512) 618-5870
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

902 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX 78666

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
REDUCED DEPOSIT TO $1000! JULY MOVE IN!! Apply Online To Save Your Spot!!! Video-https://youtu.be/AwlfwHYc6Rs 3 Bedrooms (all on second story), 2.5 bathrooms. Wood flooring throughout, ginormous master bedroom with personal bathroom and 3 closets, shaded fenced in backyard, great for pets! Attached two-car garage for off-street parking! Apply today at www.havenpointpm.com
Large Duplex with 3bdrm / 2.5 bath with 2 car garage and fenced backyard on both sides. Units are approx 1450 SF each side. On the bus route. Located near campus at Texas State University

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Sagewood Trail have any available units?
902 Sagewood Trail has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Sagewood Trail have?
Some of 902 Sagewood Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Sagewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
902 Sagewood Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Sagewood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 Sagewood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 902 Sagewood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 902 Sagewood Trail does offer parking.
Does 902 Sagewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Sagewood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Sagewood Trail have a pool?
No, 902 Sagewood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 902 Sagewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 902 Sagewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Sagewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Sagewood Trail has units with dishwashers.
