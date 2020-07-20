All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 862 Sagewood Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
862 Sagewood Trail
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:17 AM

862 Sagewood Trail

862 Sagewood Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

862 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Nice 3/3.5 Duplex with wood floors and granite counter tops. 2 car garage. Fenced backyard. Every room has its own bath. On the Texas State Shuttle. Includes washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 862 Sagewood Trail have any available units?
862 Sagewood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 862 Sagewood Trail have?
Some of 862 Sagewood Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 862 Sagewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
862 Sagewood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 862 Sagewood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 862 Sagewood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 862 Sagewood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 862 Sagewood Trail offers parking.
Does 862 Sagewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 862 Sagewood Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 862 Sagewood Trail have a pool?
No, 862 Sagewood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 862 Sagewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 862 Sagewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 862 Sagewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 862 Sagewood Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Hawthorne at Blanco Riverwalk
191 Cotter Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 BedroomsSan Marcos 2 BedroomsSan Marcos Apartments with Balconies
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXConverse, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University