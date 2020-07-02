All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:19 AM

833 Sagewood

833 Sagewood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

833 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great San Marcos unit, close to Campus! Washer and dryer included, kitchen open to family room and private fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Sagewood have any available units?
833 Sagewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 Sagewood have?
Some of 833 Sagewood's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 Sagewood currently offering any rent specials?
833 Sagewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Sagewood pet-friendly?
No, 833 Sagewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 833 Sagewood offer parking?
Yes, 833 Sagewood offers parking.
Does 833 Sagewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 833 Sagewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Sagewood have a pool?
No, 833 Sagewood does not have a pool.
Does 833 Sagewood have accessible units?
No, 833 Sagewood does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Sagewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 Sagewood has units with dishwashers.

