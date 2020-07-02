Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 833 Sagewood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
833 Sagewood
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:19 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
833 Sagewood
833 Sagewood Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
833 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX 78666
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great San Marcos unit, close to Campus! Washer and dryer included, kitchen open to family room and private fenced in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 833 Sagewood have any available units?
833 Sagewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
What amenities does 833 Sagewood have?
Some of 833 Sagewood's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 833 Sagewood currently offering any rent specials?
833 Sagewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Sagewood pet-friendly?
No, 833 Sagewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 833 Sagewood offer parking?
Yes, 833 Sagewood offers parking.
Does 833 Sagewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 833 Sagewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Sagewood have a pool?
No, 833 Sagewood does not have a pool.
Does 833 Sagewood have accessible units?
No, 833 Sagewood does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Sagewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 Sagewood has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Similar Pages
San Marcos 1 Bedrooms
San Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with Pool
San Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
San Marcos Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County
Williamson County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Hutto, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Blanco Gardens
Apartments Near Colleges
Texas State University
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District