Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great two story duplex w/ 3 bdrm, 3 1/2 baths w/ quick commute to Texas State. Bedrooms located upstairs, each have its own full bath, large walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Nice size living area w/ laminate flooring open to eat-in kitchen that includes stove, dishwasher, two pantries, laundry room and 1/2 bath. Big fenced-in backyard with covered patio and mature trees. Great location w/ easy commute to IH-35 and shopping. Lawn service included ***NO PETS ALLOWED***