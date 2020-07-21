Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
811 Allen Street - 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
811 Allen Street - 1
811 Allen St
·
No Longer Available
Location
811 Allen St, San Marcos, TX 78666
Southwest Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed 2 Bath Carport HUGE fenced yard
Pet Friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 811 Allen Street - 1 have any available units?
811 Allen Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
Is 811 Allen Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
811 Allen Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Allen Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 Allen Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 811 Allen Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 811 Allen Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 811 Allen Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Allen Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Allen Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 811 Allen Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 811 Allen Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 811 Allen Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Allen Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 Allen Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 Allen Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 Allen Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
