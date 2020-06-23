Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 808 Sagewood Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
808 Sagewood Trail
Last updated December 20 2019 at 6:41 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
808 Sagewood Trail
808 Sagewood Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
808 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX 78666
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great San Marcos unit, close to campus, washer and dryer included, kitchen open to family room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 808 Sagewood Trail have any available units?
808 Sagewood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
Is 808 Sagewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
808 Sagewood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Sagewood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 808 Sagewood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 808 Sagewood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 808 Sagewood Trail offers parking.
Does 808 Sagewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 Sagewood Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Sagewood Trail have a pool?
No, 808 Sagewood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 808 Sagewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 808 Sagewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Sagewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Sagewood Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Sagewood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Sagewood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Hawthorne at Blanco Riverwalk
191 Cotter Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Similar Pages
San Marcos 1 Bedroom Apartments
San Marcos 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Marcos Apartments with Balconies
San Marcos Apartments with Pools
San Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Taylor, TX
Hutto, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Texas State University
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University