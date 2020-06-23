All apartments in San Marcos
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
808 Sagewood Trail
Last updated December 20 2019 at 6:41 AM

808 Sagewood Trail

808 Sagewood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

808 Sagewood Trail, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great San Marcos unit, close to campus, washer and dryer included, kitchen open to family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Sagewood Trail have any available units?
808 Sagewood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 808 Sagewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
808 Sagewood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Sagewood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 808 Sagewood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 808 Sagewood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 808 Sagewood Trail offers parking.
Does 808 Sagewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 Sagewood Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Sagewood Trail have a pool?
No, 808 Sagewood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 808 Sagewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 808 Sagewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Sagewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Sagewood Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Sagewood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Sagewood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
