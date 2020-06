Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3/2 duplex - near bus route to TXST- fenced back yard. Just off the cul-de-sac on Sagewood this is a great place for students wishing to be near the bus route. Please call our office to set up a showing. We must give a next day notice to our current tenants. Masks and gloves are requested.