San Marcos, TX
806 Barbara Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

806 Barbara Dr

806 Barbara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

806 Barbara Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Neat Home with Lots of Character - The character in this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath plus Bonus Room/Large Office will make you fall in love with its character. The home features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile flooring in kitchen with a built-in table, original hardwood floors, updated bathrooms that include walk-in shower and a claw foot tub, washer/dryer connections, fenced in yard, storage shed and mature trees. Sorry is not really interested in pets. Owner is willing to maintain yard for an additional fee. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Call the office for more information or to schedule a showing. 512-396-4580

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4024585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Barbara Dr have any available units?
806 Barbara Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 Barbara Dr have?
Some of 806 Barbara Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Barbara Dr currently offering any rent specials?
806 Barbara Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Barbara Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 Barbara Dr is pet friendly.
Does 806 Barbara Dr offer parking?
No, 806 Barbara Dr does not offer parking.
Does 806 Barbara Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Barbara Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Barbara Dr have a pool?
No, 806 Barbara Dr does not have a pool.
Does 806 Barbara Dr have accessible units?
No, 806 Barbara Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Barbara Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 Barbara Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
