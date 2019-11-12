806 Barbara Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Neat Home with Lots of Character - The character in this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath plus Bonus Room/Large Office will make you fall in love with its character. The home features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile flooring in kitchen with a built-in table, original hardwood floors, updated bathrooms that include walk-in shower and a claw foot tub, washer/dryer connections, fenced in yard, storage shed and mature trees. Sorry is not really interested in pets. Owner is willing to maintain yard for an additional fee. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Call the office for more information or to schedule a showing. 512-396-4580



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4024585)