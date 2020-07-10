Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 803 Sturgeon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
803 Sturgeon
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:00 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
803 Sturgeon
803 Sturgeon Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
803 Sturgeon Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco Gardens
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
803 Sturgeon Available 07/27/20 803 Sturgeon - Call office for showings 512-667-6485
Pickup keys at office after you set up a time.
Please allow up to 24 hours prior to showing.
(RLNE5831293)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 803 Sturgeon have any available units?
803 Sturgeon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Marcos, TX
.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Marcos Rent Report
.
Is 803 Sturgeon currently offering any rent specials?
803 Sturgeon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Sturgeon pet-friendly?
No, 803 Sturgeon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Marcos
.
Does 803 Sturgeon offer parking?
No, 803 Sturgeon does not offer parking.
Does 803 Sturgeon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Sturgeon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Sturgeon have a pool?
No, 803 Sturgeon does not have a pool.
Does 803 Sturgeon have accessible units?
No, 803 Sturgeon does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Sturgeon have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Sturgeon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Sturgeon have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Sturgeon does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Park Hill
1001 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Parkway Grande Apartment Homes
1811 Medical Pkwy
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Clarewood Apartments
1400 Clarewood Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Similar Pages
San Marcos 1 Bedrooms
San Marcos 2 Bedrooms
San Marcos Apartments with Balcony
San Marcos Apartments with Pool
San Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Hutto, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Blanco Gardens
Apartments Near Colleges
Texas State University
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District