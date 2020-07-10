All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:00 PM

803 Sturgeon

803 Sturgeon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

803 Sturgeon Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
803 Sturgeon Available 07/27/20 803 Sturgeon - Call office for showings 512-667-6485
Pickup keys at office after you set up a time.
Please allow up to 24 hours prior to showing.

(RLNE5831293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Sturgeon have any available units?
803 Sturgeon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
Is 803 Sturgeon currently offering any rent specials?
803 Sturgeon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Sturgeon pet-friendly?
No, 803 Sturgeon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 803 Sturgeon offer parking?
No, 803 Sturgeon does not offer parking.
Does 803 Sturgeon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Sturgeon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Sturgeon have a pool?
No, 803 Sturgeon does not have a pool.
Does 803 Sturgeon have accessible units?
No, 803 Sturgeon does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Sturgeon have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Sturgeon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Sturgeon have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Sturgeon does not have units with air conditioning.

